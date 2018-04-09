Monday, April 9

Kim Thúy

Oxford University professor Michèle Mendelssohn gives a lecture at the McGill Faculty Club entitled The World Needs More Canada — Or Does It?, questioning how this national slogan came to be and whether the narrative at its core is accurate as well as exploring the overarching history, literature and politics of Canadian cosmopolitanism. A cocktail reception will follow the talk. 3450 McTavish, 5 p.m., free

The Côte-St-Luc Public Library invites acclaimed Montreal-based author Kim Thúy (winner of the 2010 Governor General’s Award for her debut novel Ru) to join journalist Anne Lagacé-Dowson in conversation to discuss her latest work Vi, which tells the story of a young family forced to flee Vietnam and the worldly later adventures of the titular youngest daughter. 5851 Cavendish, 7 p.m., free

Cinema Politica hosts their final screening of the season: Waru, a collection of interconnected short films, each made by Māori women directors, that deal with how different members of the community deal with the death of a young boy. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested

A trio of local jazz troupes take over la Vitrola including Ethan Cohn’s Plastic Waste Band, the R&B-inspired Christopher J and the electronica-infused Scott Bevins Group. 4602 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $12/$10 in advance

