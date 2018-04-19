This could be the show of the year, folks

My big pick of the week, this month and very possibly the year is coming up this week so you will definitely not want to miss this one. In an effort to make you read the column in its entirety, I will be as mysterious as the masked legends that are going to take your brain to regions you thought impossible.

Thursday: Fans of the shenanigans of the FUBAR fellas should check out Deaner’s band Nightseeker, who will launch their debut banger tonight at Théâtre Sainte Catherine with New York’s Mick’s Jaguar and Luger. This will get messy — be prepared to shotgun some beers. Fun fact: Deaner has formed his dream band with members of Metalian, alumni of Daylight Lovers and Red Mass. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 9:30 p.m., $12.50

If you have a drooping ear lobe after you finally removed that metal spacer, you will want to hang out with your droopy lobe brethren at Protest the Hero, who will play their angry anthems at le National with openers Good Tiger and Destrage. Alrighty, the only reason I even bothered to type out this gig was to make that droopy ear lobe joke. You know where to direct your hate mail, so tap away, ya angry urchins. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $22.50/$25

Friday: Montreal sure likes its fests, and la Plante will be the place to catch Witchfest 2018, with Montreal’s most righteous ex-pat Corpusse headlining. Shaking in their boots by merely being in the presence of the great man Corpusse will be Tonnes, Strega and Death Metal Witch. Secret location, doors 7:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

If you’ve been following Dark Wave Nights since their meager start at Purple Haze 21 years ago, you’ll want to apply the white face and black lipstick again when DJs Mr. Black and Uriel spin the spooky-ooky. On second thought, why not don some white Speedos and really freak the fuck outta the goths. Time out for fun! Katacombes (1635 St-Laurent), 10 p.m., $7

Okay, if I really had you by the collar on that mysterious intro, the big gig of the week, month and maybe the year is the mighty Residents — easily one of the most important independent bands ever to forge roads in the underground — who will bring their multimedia sensory overload show to Théâtre Fairmount. For the full reach-around on the Residents, pick up the physical copy of Cult MTL in all your favorite hip as fug shops. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $27/$30

For those who don’t remember Dark Wave nights at Purple Haze, you should probably check out the dark tones of Xarah Dion with Radiovoid, the Wheal, Rivalled Envy and Dead Dog at la Sotterenea. I predict this will be a packed event, so get there early. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

Saturday: If you’re looking for some down and dirty rock ’n’ roll with glistening pop hooks, you can catch Dead Messenger with Toronto’s Mad Ones and Barfly regulars Half Measures at their favourite local, Barfly. Show up early for this one, too, as all three bands are killer and fit the Barfly like a glove. 4062 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

For a night of street punk, oi and straight-up rawk, head down to Katacombes to catch Ol’ School Johnny, who will launch his rekkid of pint swingers with Talk-Sick, Society’s Ills and the Lookout. 1635 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

L’Esco has been owning it lately so don’t fuck up on their Saturday gig with Odonis Odonis, the Marquis and Talleen. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $8/$10

Current Obsession: The Damned, Damned Damned Damned

