All the awesome shows you need to know about this week

There’s plenty to choose from this week, including a multimedia show from a local artist who always puts a grin on your mug, nerd metal, crushing blackened death metal, glimmering power pop, real ska music that doesn’t actually suck and a modern psych band that easily gets my big pick of the week.

Thursday: One of Montreal’s most fun-loving artists, Kid Koala, will bring his Vinyl Vaudeville show (and surely appeal to children of all ages) to Théâtre Corona. Opening up is DJ Jester and Adira Amram and the Experience. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $33/$38

If you dig your heaviosity with a bit more of an atmospheric sheen, frequent guitar pedal forums, collect Japanese toys and are generally myopic, you’ll want to make tracks to catch Philly’s Rosetta at le Ritz. Get there early as local openers Show of Bedlam are playing a rare show and could very well give the headliners a run for their money. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $15/$18

Friday: Regular readers of this column will know my love of local power pop masters Dany Laj and the Looks, but to really witness them in their element you have to see them at the Barfly, and wouldn’t ya know it, that’s exactly where they’re playing this week with les Envahisseurs and Waveyard. This will be mighty. 4062 St-Laurent, doors 9 p.m., $10

Remember in the pre-Godspeed days when Montreal was rampant with ska bands? True, many of us older folk would rather forget that but one of the true champions of ska, rock steady and bluebeat — the Slackers — are skanking into town to blow up Petit Campus with Danny Rebel and the KGB and Sammy Kay. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8:30 p.m., $20/$24

Saturday: Barfly has really got an amazing one-two punch over the weekend, with Deathbringer turning it up to 11 alongside openers Spine Splitter and Warslaves. This is definitely the place to be for connoisseurs of blackened death metal. 4062 St-Laurent, p.m., $

People who dig their tartan and street punk will want to get in on the celebration with la Gachette, who release their sixth record with heavy help from their buds Mauvaise Conduite, King Cans and Aggressive Response. Katacombes (1)

If you dig swinging your fist in the air while screaming out choruses, you will want to get your Vans pointed in the direction of le Ritz for Counterfeit, Dubé and Taken for Granted. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7:30 p.m., $15/$18

If you’re hoping to get in your last licks at the Apriliis Fest, you can make it down to Casa to catch Die Hexe, Au Revoir, Sunsetter, Black Sails for Red Seas and Rei Rea. 4873 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $12/$20

Sunday: While this isn’t my pick of the week, it’s definitely my pick of the weekend: the rambunctious rock of No Age with Behavior and Gashrat at le Ritz. I expect this one will be a packed affair. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $13/$15

Tuesday: Oddly enough, my big pick happens at the end of the Hammer week when Unknown Mortal Orchestra lay down their brain-curdling psych and infectious pop at Théâtre Corona with Makeness opening. This is guaranteed to delight the senses, so don’t sleep on this. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $28/$33

Current Obsession: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, II

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com