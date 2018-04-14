Saturday, April 14

Salon : Data

Now in its second year, international advocacy group Evidence for Democracy hosts worldwide March for Science events to demonstrate public support for science and evidence-based policy making on the part of our local, national and international governments. The Montreal event begins this morning at Place Émilie-Gamelin and proceeds to Place des Arts where members of the scientific community will speak. Corner Berri & Ste-Catherine E., 11:30 a.m., free

Maisonneuve magazine hosts an afternoon conversation between noted Montreal writers Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (As We Have Always Done) and Robyn Maynard (Policing Black Lives). La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 2 p.m., $20/$10 students or $30 includes subscription to Maisonneuve

Check out tonight’s edition of Eastern Block’s performance and digital arts demo series Salon : Data featuring AV collective susy.technology with a live AV/VR installation featuring works by Valeda, WITNESSING, Teo Zamudio, and /||\||\. 7240 Clark, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Dance to the edgy sounds of the 1970’s and ’80s at the Punk Post Punk New Wave Dance Party, with DJs Tabarnaki and Boris Leonardo. Katacombes (1635 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., by donation

Groove Nation is the (new) spot but bass is the place at the sixth edition of the Bass Meditation dance party, where 11 DJs (the complete Musik Me Love collective) will each spin half-hour sets over the course of the night. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., price unlisted

