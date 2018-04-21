Saturday, April 21

Young Galaxy’s Catherine McCandless. Photo by Cameron Mitchell

Music lovers, dig out your wallets and head to your nearest record store for this year’s edition of Record Store Day, with several local shops participating with exclusive releases, special offers, and even performances all day long at stops like Phonopolis (207 Bernard W., 10 a.m.–8 p.m.), Never Apart (7049 St-Urbain, 12–4 p.m.), L’Oblique (4333 Rivard, 10 a.m.–7:30 p.m.), Aux 33 Tours (1373 Mont-Royal E., 9 a.m.–8 p.m.) and Death of Vinyl, who are liquidating stock at very low prices in advance of their upcoming move a few doors up the street (6307 St-Laurent, 9 a.m.–9 p.m.)

Monthly art pop-up organizers Art Crush have a brand new name, Art.Art, and they’re celebrating with a vernissage this evening for a new ephemeral exhibition in their St-Hubert Plaza location, featuring works from emerging artists Sophie Auger and Shirin Fahimi. Secret location, 8 p.m., free

Montreal electro-pop band Young Galaxy launch their new record Downtime with opener Graham Van Pelt at Phi Centre. 407 St-Pierre, 8 p.m., $19.50/$23.50

Longtime Plateau dance club Le Salon Daomé officially launches their brand-new digs (in the former Club Lambi space) with a huge party tonight featuring an all-analog live set by San Fran producer Sunshine Jones plus Montreal’s Nathan Burns. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $18/$13 in advance

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.