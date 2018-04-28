Saturday, April 28

Camila Cabella

If last weekend’s Record Store Day wasn’t enough, a daylong Salon du Disques record convention takes place today at Mile End’s Église Saint-Enfant-Jésus, with over 40 vendors stacked with records, tapes, CDs, music mags and other paraphernalia. 5035 St-Dominique, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free

As part of the Blue Metropolis Literary Festival’s LGBT-focused series Violet Metropolis, Never Apart hosts a conversation on Community, Representation and Resilience between four Canadian authors including Amber Dawn (Sodom Road Exit), Catherine Hernandez (Scarborough), Casey Plett (Little Fish) and Shannon Webb-Campbell (Who Took My Sister?), followed by a chat with longtime Concordia Thomas Waugh and culture critic Matthew Hays on Teaching as Activism. 7049 St-Urbain, conversations begin at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., free

Former Fifth Harmony member and latterday decent pop star Camila Cabello plays MTelus with opener Bazzi. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $50/$58

Fans of synthwave, retro-futurist movie soundtracks from the ’80s and alt dancefloor beats ought to check out Carpenter Brut (aka French producer Franck Hueso) live at Théâtre Corona. Be sure to be prompt for this one as the opener is primo local act le Matos. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $38/$43

Get ready to dance at tonight’s edition of Beam Me Up, the Toronto disco party that hosts a monthly Montreal edition at Groove Nation with resident DJs The Patchouli Brothers and Cyclist digging deep for underrated and obscure funk, jazz, soul, gospel, groove and proto-house. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $10

