Saturday, April 7

Two big vintage bazars are happening today, including the spring edition of the Bazar Vintage du Plateau at Église St-Enfant Jésus (5039 St-Dominique, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., free) and a few blocks uptown will be the fifth edition of the Bazar Les Intemporelles de Villeray at the Lajeunesse Community Centre (7378 Lajeunesse, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., free, continues Sunday), both with tons of vendors stocked with clothing, accessories, decor and more.

Never Apart hosts an informative afternoon of art and conversation called Traces of Life, connecting the dots between photography and anthropology on the Indian subcontinent, with speakers Kiran Ambwani and Mariette Raina discussing their photography and film works developed in India while considering the notions of ‘tradition’ in art and practice. 7049 St-Urbain, 2 p.m., free

Montreal’s multidisciplinary art party MTL Uncovered hosts tonight’s edition in the classy environment of Théàtre Paradoxe, with a chance to see works from dozens of emerging Montreal artists, live music performances from Wearefromnoise, Era9, Celina Wolfe and more, noms from L’Gros Luxe and plenty more to discover. 5959 Monk, 5 p.m. till late, $20–$35

Seven local musicians pay tribute to “the angry man of jazz,” Charles Mingus at Café Résonance. 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., $10

Fans of dark industrial techno and electro will be gathering for a doomy dance party at Bain Mathieu featuring Ancient Methods, Creature, Aurélie Schleger, Pink Popo, Hollie Hensman and LCEDP. 2915 Ontario E., 9 p.m., $22.34/$27.64

If modern boogie and funk is your beat, Walla P and Dr. Mad’s Voygage Funktastique at Artgang Plaza is the place to be. 6524 St-Hubert 10 p.m., $10

