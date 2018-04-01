Sunday, April 1

S. Carey

Wisconsin-based minimalist singer/songwriter S. Carey takes the stage at Bar le Ritz PDB with Australian pop songwriter Gordi and Montreal/Ottawa’s Cedric Noel opening. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $18/$15 in advance

Join Funktionslust Recordings at Casa del Popolo for Loupe de Loop, an evening dedicated to loop-based music using feedback, pedals and tape from Kee Avil, Adam Basanta, Christian Carrière and Frank O’Connor. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Across the street at la Sala Rossa, Montreal musicians are coming together to help support Parc Ex residents being evicted to make way for condos, with a fundraiser for Parc Ex Contre la Gentrification that sees simultaneous shows upstairs at Sala and downstairs at la Sotterenea including Anabasine, Softcoresoft, Ginger Beaker, /||\||\, Stefan Christoff, Blue Odeur, Ruwby Stone and more. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

MainLine Theatre hosts the first Montreal Roast Battle, pitting local comics against each other in front of a panel of judges who’ll rip into their jokes and pick a winner. 3997 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10

Keep the long weekend lively by getting on the mic at Lipster Karaoke, the weekly sing-off at Mile Ex LGBT-oriented bar Notre Dame des Quilles. 32 Beaubien E., 9:30 p.m., free entry

Catch the opening party for a multidisciplinary art expo called Peep-hole/People — featuring over a dozen emerging artists displaying their photography, painting, illustration and sculpture — with DJs and live performances by Trinity, Iceyami, Onze Devibe and more. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $12/$10 in advance

