Sunday, April 22

From Colin Meredith’s Sink or Swim

Spend your Earth Day at the Phi Centre (407 St-Pierre), where a special program of screenings, conversation and artwork will dive into some of the issues affecting our environment today. On the program are two screenings of the documentary La terre vue du cœur by Iolande Cadrin-Rossignol (11 a.m. and 1 p.m. $11.75/$9.50 students), a panel discussion with Thomas Mulcair, Patrick Bonin (Greenpeace), city councillor Jérôme Normand and more, plus the art installation and pop-up shop Sink or Swim by designer Colin Meredith in collaboration with Off the Hook (11 a.m.–5 p.m., free)

Join Montreal artist Maliciouz at Espace Mushagalusa this afternoon for a pop-up shop in conjunction with her ongoing solo exhibition Matriarche featuring prints, totes, books, sticker packs and more from Maliciouz, Made in Shaïna, Keithy LadySpecialK and D. Mathieu Cassendo. 533 Ontario E., 1–6 p.m., free

Culturally diverse improv comedy troupe Colour Outside the Lines hosts a very special one-year anniversary show at Montreal Improv tonight with special guests from Toronto, Tallboyz II Men plus Colour troupe members Anthony Assaf, Howard Mitnick, Sehar Manji, Zaid Bustami and more. 3697 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $8/$5 for Montreal Improv students

Burgundy Lion caps their 10th annual St. George’s Day celebrations with live music by the Nashville Queens, a local band featuring Josh Trager (the Sam Roberts Band) and Alan Snoddy (ex-Stars, solo country singer). 2496 Notre-Dame, 9 p.m., free

Experience a very different sound and atmosphere at la Vitrola, site of an experimental electronic music night called Revive, featuring live electronic musicians accompanying a musical AI system, as well as an electronic adaptation of Nepalese folk percussion. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8/PWYC

