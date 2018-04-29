Sunday, April 29

No Age

Freshen up your spring wardrobe at two vintage pop-ups happening in the Plateau today, starting with the Vintage Clothing Pop-Up with over 15 vendors (4123 St-Denis, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free), then pop over to Psychic City for the Good Vibes Vintage Pop-Up featuring vintage, secondhand and locally made clothing (Secret location, 1–8 p.m., free)

Join Plateau food studio Vegan Canteen for a daylong Vegan Brunch pop-up featuring $3 vegan tacos with toppings like chorizo seitan, grilled cactus, lemon yuba and more, plus bars and smoothies. You’ll also find vendors on hand with a selection of ethical product offerings. 10 des Pins W., 11 a.m.–5 p.m., free entry

Celebrate National Poetry Month with the editors of Vallum Magazine as they launch Issue 15, “Memory and Loss” with a soirée at the Rocket Science Room featuring readings from Devon Gallant, Greg Santos, Marcela Huerta and more. 170 Jean-Talon W., #204, 7 p.m., $5/PWYC, $10 includes a copy of the new issue

Fredericton indie folk act the Olympic Symphonium — who released their fifth LP Beauty in the Tension back in February — play Casa del Popolo with opener Eva Foote. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

L.A. art punks No Age swing by Montreal to play le Ritz in support of their fourth album Snares Like a Haircut. Opening are Behavior (also from L.A.) and locals Gash Rat. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $13/$15