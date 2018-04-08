Sunday, April 8

Justin Timberlake

Catch the last day of Crystal Dreams’ annual Spiritual and Metaphysical Festival, where you’ll find more than 80 vendors of crystals, incense, essential oils and alternative medicines plus spiritual services related to meditation, yoga, reiki, psychic readings and more. Hyatt Regency (1255 Jeanne-Mance) 10 a.m., free

Visiting Mexican artist Diego Ugalde De Haene presents the culmination of a month of work conducted in residence in Montreal with today’s performance of Ya thuhuu ar de̲thä jar Dätä ar Xaha (The Names of Corn in the Big Turtle), an exploration of the links between native people of Mexico, Canada and the US through the lens of corn using puppet theatre and shadow play. Mezcal Collective (158 Prince-Arthur), 5–9 p.m., free

The folks at le Cinéclub Film Society select the 1996 Hong Kong-made comedy God of Cookery for tonight’s screening, starring Stephen Chow as an untalented chef who cheats his way to winning cooking competitions until being challenged by the superior skills of a former student. Cinéma de Sève, 1400 de Maisonneuve W., 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students

Improv/sketch comedy troupe Goddamn Bear hosts a one-night only live video event called Video Island, for which three teams of Montreal’s funniest comedians created short films in just one week, to be screened tonight along with live sketches from the teams including Andy Assaf, Alex Brown, Travis Cannon, Martha Graham, Jason Grimmer, Rena Taylor and lots more. Montreal Improv, 3697 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $8

Pop music all-star Justin Timberlake brings his Man of the Woods tour to the Bell Centre for two nights (tonight and Monday), with opener Francesco Yates. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $68.75–$282.25

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

Reward all your favourite Montreal artists, restaurants, bars, shops and services in our annual Best of MTL readers poll!