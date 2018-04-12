Thursday, April 12

Sophie by Celia Perrin Sidarous

Explore potential careers in audio at MusiTechnic’s open houses today and tomorrow. 888 de Maisonneuve E. (Tower 3, 4th floor), 10 a.m.–6 p.m., free

Quebec’s biggest seasonal local fashion event, la Grande Braderie de mode québécoise, opens today at Marché Bonsecours with dozens of Quebec designers and labels offering new collections plus deep discounts on previous collections and samples, with everything for women, men and kids including daywear, outerwear, swimwear, accessories and jewelry. 325 de la Commune E., 10 a.m.–9 p.m., free, continues through Sunday

St-Henri contemporary art gallery Parisian Laundry welcomes award-winning Montreal artist Celia Perrin Sidarous for her second solo exhibition at the gallery, entitled Always the Shell of Another, opening with a vernissage this evening with photographs, film and ceramics that take a fresh look at still life through careful composition and arrangement of objects and space. 3550 St-Antoine W., 6–9 p.m., free

See a special screening of the award-winning 2017 documentary Abu, an autobiographical tapestry of narratives composed of family footage, observation and classic Bollywood films by gay Pakistani Muslim filmmaker Arshad Khan. The event is a fundraiser benefitting AIDS Community Care Montreal. Forum Cinema (2313 Ste-Catherine W.), 7 p.m., $15/$12 students

Théàtre à corps perdus’s site-specific thriller Unit B-1717 will be offered in English this evening at a Mile-Ex storage facility, where the audience in small groups will join actress Laurence Dauphinais as she attempts to deal with her past through a unique and suspenseful immersive experience. Check out our interview with director Geneviève L. Blais here. 454 Beaumont, English presentation at 9:45 p.m., $30/$25 students, continues through April 22

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

Reward all your favourite Montreal artists, restaurants, bars, shops and services in our annual Best of MTL readers poll!