Thursday, April 19

Caveboy. Photo by Ryan Lague

Halifax-based musician and radio host Chris Murdoch (Outacontroller, Word on the Street) pops into Montreal today to give his talk Black Dots, tracing the Black roots of Punk music—developed for last year’s Obey Convention—as part of the afrofuturist event series by Montreal’s Congress of Radical Futurisms. Casa del Popolo, 4873 St-Laurent, 3:30 p.m., $5/PWYC

Art lovers will have a busy evening with notable vernissages all over town from Mile Ex’s Never Apart presenting their big Spring vernissage (7049 St-Urbain, 6–10 p.m., free) to the Old Port’s DHC/ART launching a solo show by London-based ‘bindi’ artist Bharti Kher (451 & 465 St-Jean, 5:30–8:30 p.m., free), plus a polaroid photo expo at Studio Argentique (355 Rachel E., 5–9 p.m., free) and a 4/20-themed expo of ‘smokable’ ceramic artworks at Studio 313 (5333 Casgrain, #313, 5–9 p.m., free)

Tonight’s edition of Tranna Wintour’s Trannavision movie night pits local comics against “wonderfully awful/cult classic” Speed. Joining Wintour this week are Travis Cannon, Ben Sosa Wright and Thomas White. Psychic City (secret location), 8 p.m., $5, BYOB & snacks

The Luyas’ Pietro Amato and Jessie Stein launch a brand-new instrumental record this evening with a performance at The Plant of the piano-based, loosely structured ambient improvisations that became the album After Language, with an opening set from cellist and composer Justin Wright. Secret location, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Montreal dream pop trio Caveboy play Phi Centre with openers Aaricia and Matthew Chaim. 407 St-Pierre, 8 p.m., $18.34

If dreamy alt-pop is your thing, Tess Roby is your gal. The Montreal singer-songwriter launches her debut album Beacon at la Sala Rossa with opener Mich Cota and a DJ set by Devo B. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$15, all ages

