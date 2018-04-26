Thursday, April 26

Total Betty

Concordia’s FOFA Gallery launches a new exhibition featuring the work of four artists including Geneviève Moisan & François Morelli’s woven textile work Les Exquis, created with the assistance of a 90’s-era software program, plus the multidisciplinary installation What Do Stones Smell Like in the Forest? by Chloë Lum and Yannick Desranleau. 1515 Ste-Catherine W., 5–7 p.m., free

Award-winning Montreal documentary filmmaker Amy Miller presents her latest globetrotting work Tomorrow’s Power at Cinémathèque québécoise, taking an in-depth look at three communities in Gaza, Germany and Colombia organizing to resist oppression, followed by a Q&A with the director. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 6 p.m., $12/$9 students

Celebrate the retreat of winter by raising a glass at Alexandraplatz during tonight’s season opening party at the indoor/outdoor Mile Ex bar with tunes from DJs Honeydrip and Javascript Princess. 6731 de l’Esplanade, 7 p.m., free

Feminist show promoter Bas Bleu presents the tape release party for local lo-fi punk band Total Betty, also featuring GGlove, the Submissives, Kikimora and Lola Six. Club Balattou (4372 St-Laurent), 9:30 p.m. sharp, $10 before 10 p.m./$12

Fans of synth wave musician Marie Davidson (a solo artist as well as half of Essaie Pas) should catch her DJ set at Datcha, where she’ll share duties with her Berlin-based Cititrax labelmate Douglas Lee. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., $15

