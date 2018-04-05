Thursday, April 5

Crumb

After the success of last year’s The Bootleggers exhibition, prominent Montreal-based street artist Stikki Peaches returns to Station 16 with The Bootleggers II, in which the artist makes use of his favoured medium, collage, to pay tribute to his lifelong fashion idols. Check out the vernissage tonight. 3523 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m., free

The 15th edition of Quebec’s ethnographic film festival FIFEQ opens with a launch party at Mile End’s Art Lounge featuring a screening of French-made film Territorio de la Mancha and the short Correspondances by Canadian director Franie-Éléonore Bernier, plus live music from Ethiopian/Burkinabe souljazz duo K-Iri. 160 St-Viateur E., #108, 6:30 p.m., $12

Laugh your butt off while supporting the Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network at tonight’s fundraising beer-soaked live reading of Mean Girls at the MainLine Theatre, featuring 10 local performers including Adam Capriolo, Cat Lemieux, Maxine Segalowitz and more taking on the roles made famous by the 2004 Lindsay Lohan-starring film written by Tina Fey. 3997 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $10

Brooklyn psych-rock band Crumb plays Brasserie Beaubien with locals Hoan. 73 Beaubien E., 9:30 p.m., $13/$15

World-class Montreal DJs Andy Williams and Jesse Futerman will be laying an array of tight beats on the crowd at cozy Mile End nightclub Datcha. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

Reward all your favourite Montreal artists, restaurants, bars, shops and services in our annual Best of MTL readers poll!