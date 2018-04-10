Tuesday, April 10

Trace Mountains

It’s free cone day at Ben & Jerry’s, so stop in if you’re in Old Montreal or downtown at noon, stop in (if you don’t mind lining up for a bit). 433 Place Jacques Cartier, 1200 McGill, 1316 de Maisonneuve W.,12 p.m., free

Drink & Draw moves from Hochelaga’s Café Atomic to the Plateau’s Blue Dog lounge. BYO materials and stick around for a dance party after the art session. 3958 St-Laurent, 6:30–9:30 p.m., free

Cinema 1999 returns to Bar Le Ritz PDB with a 35mm screening of Songs from the Second Floor, the 2000 dark comedy from Swedish director Roy Andersson that uses seemingly unconnected vignettes to examine the realities of modern life. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $10

Montreal playwright Michaela Di Cesare’s latest work Successions takes the stage at the Centaur Theatre, opening tonight with the story of two Italian-Canadian brothers (and total opposites) who are unexpectedly tasked with sorting through their family’s past following the sudden death of their parents. 453 St-François-Xavier, 8 p.m., $28–$51.75

Tap into the tender side of indie pop at Casa del Popolo, where Brooklyn band Trace Mountains (led by Dave Benton of LVL UP) plays with Montreal openers Lockimara and Massolit. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7/$10

