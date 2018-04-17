Tuesday, April 17

Ellen Doty. Photo by Brendan Klem

McGill’s technology of music arm CIRMMT presents an afternoon performance of New York composer John Zorn’s 1984 work Cobra, a composition without any notes—only rules like a game—intended to be improvised by the performers. Also in the lineup is Max Goldstein & Vicky Mettler plus Adam Bosse’s quintet MTL Unit. Brasserie Beaubien, 73 Beaubien E., 4 p.m., $5–$10 PWYC

Let indie video production house Maison ignis fatuus and perfumer LVNEA take you on a unique sensory journey this evening at Projet Pangée where they’ll be presenting La lanterne, a video exploring the messy side of interpersonal relationships accompanied by a scent score courtesy of the Montreal perfume designers. 372 Ste-Catherine W., #412, screenings at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., free

NDQ is home to tonight’s edition of the inclusive / patriarchy-free monthly comedy show Stand Back, with hosts Tranna Wintour and Rachel Gendron welcoming guest stars Tatyana Olal, Aurora Knaut, Iain MacNeil, Amanda McQueen and Nancy Webb. 32 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., $5/PWYC

British rock band the Darkness have released three albums since their 2005 hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” the latest of which is called Pinewood Love, and that brings their Tour de Prance tour to Théâtre Corona. See why our (very serious) heavy-music columnist Johnson Cummins calls them the 21st century’s only decent rock band. 2490 Notre-Dame, 8 p.m., $35/$38

Calgary’s Ellen Doty, who was named one of Canada’s top jazz artists under 35 by CBC last year, launches her sophomore album Come Fall. She’ll be accompanied by Edmonton’s Efa Etorama on drums and Montreal pianist Eric Haynes (Busty and the Bass). Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $12, all ages

