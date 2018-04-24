Tuesday, April 24

Kate Nash. Photo by Kate Bellum

Feminist cartoonist Aline Kominsky-Crumb (the wife of boomer comics legend Robert Crumb) launches her latest tome Love That Bunch in conversation with Hillary Chute (author of Why Comics? From Underground to Everywhere) at le Petit Drawn & Quarterly. 176 Bernard, 7–9 p.m., free

Casa del Popolo welcomes a trio of folk-tinged pop artists with Montreal’s Margret and Alexia Avina sharing the stage with Fredericton, NB’s Jane Blanchard. 4873 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $7/PWYC

Funky space jazz duo Saxsyndrum close out their spring tour with a performance at La Plante with special guest, electro-pop-jazz composer Chiquita Magic (isis Giraldo). Secret location, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Vault of Horror screens Anna Biller’s The Love Witch, a kinky supernatural thriller set in the 1960s/’70s that was one of the best films of 2016 according to contributing film critic Justine Smith. Secret location, 8:30 p.m., PWYC, BYOB

British indie pop artist Kate Nash plays Théâtre Fairmount with L.A.’s Miya Folick and Toronto’s Goodbye Honolulu. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $26.25/$31.25, all ages

