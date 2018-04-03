Tuesday, April 3

AMÉ

The Université de Montréal’s Ciné-Campus series selects the critical darling mother-daughter relationship snapshot Lady Bird (directed by Oscar-nominated Greta Gerwig) for their screening this week, with six showtimes between today and tomorrow. 2332 Édouard-Montpetit, 6th floor, 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. today and tomorrow, $5/$4 students

French-language electro dance-pop performer AMÉ (who’s also an ADISQ award-winning songwriter) launches her debut album Sa couleur with a free show this evening at la Ministère. 4521 St-Laurent, 5–8 p.m., free

Montreal folk/country supergroup El Coyote launch their self-titled debut album with a show at Casa del Popolo. See our interview with band member Angela Desveaux here. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $13/$15

U.K.-based experimental ambient synth musician Gregory White brings his White Noises project to la Vitrola with local opener Couleurves. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5

French trip-hop producers Chinese Man show off their new album Shikantaza (released in 2017 after a five-year break) at Olympia tonight with DJs Poirier and NOYL revving things up. 1004 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $22.99–$34.49

