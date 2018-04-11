Wednesday, April 11

From Threshold

MUTEK presents the fourth edition of their annual three-day digital creation forum MUTEK_IMG, at the Phi Centre with panel discussions, exhibitions, workshops, demos, performances and more with free admission for digital content creators, curators and the general public alike. 407 St-Pierre, 9 a.m.–11 p.m. daily, free, registration required, continues through Friday

Gamers with a creative streak may want to check out a panel on video game writing featuring writers from the AAA and indie worlds. 160 St-Viateur, 6–8:30 p.m., free

Internationally touring comedic storytelling show Story Party: True Dating Stories is in town to offer two back-to-back shows at Théàtre Sainte Catherine featuring professional storytellers sharing the true stories of audience members who volunteer their best and worst dating experiences in writing on the way inside. The early show is already sold out, but if you hurry you can still snag a ticket for the late show. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20

Montreal-based contemporary ice dance troupe le Patin Libre teams up with Danse Danse to present their latest production Threshold, opening tonight at Arena St-Louis with five skaters, original music and a gravity-defying, artistic interpretation of the unique element of glide. 5633 St-Dominique, 8 p.m., $34, continues through April 22

Check out the second anniversary edition of the Bishop & Gags comedy night at Mile End Britpub Bishop & Bagh, featuring Darren Henwood, Tranna Wintour and more Montreal stand-up talents. 52 St-Viateur, 9 p.m., free, reservation suggested

