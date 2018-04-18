Wednesday, April 18

Major Murphy

Passovah Productions presents four exemplary indie rock bands (whose sounds range from experimental to damn near poppy), namely locals Fountain and Napster Vertigo along with NYC’s Gladshot and Charlottetown’s Stabbing Joy. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 8 p.m., $10/PWYC

Check out Major Murphy, a trio from Grand Rapids, MI, who make a hazy brand of rock that sounds like an update on classic Laurel Canyon sounds of the 1970s. They’re playing la Vitrola with opener Paul Cherry from Chicago, whose aesthetic is more synth/sleaze-pop. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$13

A swell gig that deserves your attention is the weird noise punk of Deaf at l’Esco with Crazy Bones and Repulsives, presented by Analogue Addiction. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8

