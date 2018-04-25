Wednesday, April 25

Super Mario Bros

Trendy Outremont resto Boxermans hosts a pop-up art exhibition all day long called Rosita with artworks on display from artist duo Max Hart Barnwell and Stéphanie Morin, plus a special wine selection and music from DJs Todd Willis, Mauricio Lobos, Maddie Ross and more. 1041 Van Horne, 12 p.m.–12 a.m., free

Artbeat Montreal hosts a new edition of Loop Sessions at 180g, where professional and amateur DJs alike can pull a record from the crates and create a new loop to perform, giving a chance for budding producers of all skill levels to play with different types of equipment, learn new skills and listen to some fresh new beats created on the spot. 6409 Papineau, 5–10 p.m., free

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 film adaptation of Nintendo classic Super Mario Bros, Drunken Cinema MTL will be screening the film of famously questionable quality at Bar le Ritz PDB complete with props and game cards for maximum pleasure power. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $7

Post-punk fans should check out local band Bermudes, headlining at l’Escogriffe to mark the release of their new album Polygraphe. Get in early for openers Penny Diving and Arimo. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

Also launching tonight is Baby Only You & I by featherweight-indie-pop band Anemone. Club Balattou (4372 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $10/$12

