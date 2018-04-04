Wednesday, April 4

Camaromance. Photo by le Petit Russe

Montreal indie folk singer-songwriter Martine Groulx — aka Camaromance — launches Chasing Clouds, her first album in eight years, with a free 5à7 at le Ministère. 4521 St-Laurent, 5–7 p.m., free

A new group exhibition opening this evening at Galerie Antoine Ertaskiran in collaboration with project space Vie d’ange called Title II takes a look at the concept of Net Neutrality and the ideal of open communication networks from historical and social hierarchy angles. 1892 Payette, 5–8 p.m., free

McGill University’s media research hub, Media@McGill presents their annual Beaverbrook Lecture this evening on the topic of Insurgent & Resurgent Media, with special guests, multiple-award winning Indigenous filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin and Revolutions Per Minute founder Jarrett Martineau. Faculty of Law, 3644 Peel, 6 p.m., free

Chicago-based costume designer and stylist Owé Engobor drops by La Vitrola this evening as part of Power: Garments for Protection in collaboration with local multidisciplinary artist Glowzi that will feature a fashion presentation, panel discussion and dance party. 4602 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested

Prominent Montreal-based Canadian choreographer Dana Gingras’s company Animals of Distinction launch their newest work anOther—part installation, part performance and part concert—at The Wilder this evening featuring a backdrop composed of 24 TV screens, video accompaniment by Sonya Stefan and live music from Berlin-based avant garde duo Group A. 1435 de Bleury, 7 p.m., $22–$35, continues through April 14

Austin indie pop band Wild Child swings by Théâtre Fairmount tonight in support of their fourth album Expectations, with openers the Wild Reeds from L.A. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $21.25/$26.25, all ages

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

Reward all your favourite Montreal artists, restaurants, bars, shops and services in our annual Best of MTL readers poll!