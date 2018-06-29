Friday, June 29

\

Metronomy

Tonight at the Jazz Fest (and, more specifically, MTelus), Brooklyn-based indie pop band Wilsen (led by Canadian/British singer Tasmin Wilson) play an early show (59 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $26) followed by British electro-pop band Metronomy with locals We Are Wolves opening (9:30 p.m., $40/$44).

The 21st edition of ArtJam, a monthly party series that showcases local artists of all disiplines, will take place under the sun with for the June Summer terrace event. Featuring live musical performances from Wayúu, Luna Media and more, as well as tattoo artists on site. Nomad Live (129 Van Horne), 8 p.m., $10/$15

Taking What We Need hosts the latest edition of Trans Amour, a trans mingling/dating night for transfeminine and transamorous folks, with live music and performance by Alexa Momtaz and Lonely Boa. Brasserie Beaubien (73 Beaubien E.), 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

Le Belmont hosts a hip hop show featuring Memphis rapper/producer Chris Travis and openers Mike Shabb, Green Hypnotic and more. See all the details here. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $20/$25/more at the door

Terry Gilliam’s nightmarish comedy film Brazil is Cinema du Parc’s latest midnight feature. If you can’t catch the screening tonight, it will also be playing Saturday and Sunday as well. 3575 Parc, 11:30 p.m., $11-$12.50

