Saturday, June 30



Kamasi Washington. Photo by Benjo Arwas

The second weekend of POP Montreal’s Marché des Possibles brings a spread of vendors, Mexican food and live music by bands including El Coyote. See the programming details here. Outside 5635 St-Dominique, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

UK label Anjunadeep and Piknic Électronik co-host an open air concert at Parc Jean-Drapeau as part of their ongoing event series across North America. Performances by 16 Bit Lolitas, Luttrell, Martin Roth and more. (Metro Parc Jean-Drapeau) 4 p.m., $23/$30

If you’ve got Fringe Fest withdrawal, indulge in Other Families’ theatrical narrative series Endless Love; tonight’s installment is called Deer Blood, “a story of love and violence between two men across multiple media and realities.” 10 des Pins #320, doors 8:30 p.m., $10/$20 for group of three

Tonight at the Jazz Fest, check out jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington (MTelus, 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $49/$70) Marc Ribot’s Songs of Resistance (Gesú, 1200 Bleury, 10:30 p.m., $53.50) or a free all-Canadian hip hop show with CMDWN, Nate Husser, Zach Zoya and Naya Ali (Club Soda, 1225 St-Laurent, 9 p.m.).

Beam Me Up Disco is a recurring night of funk, jazz, soul, boogie, and more at Groove Nation, with tunes courtesy of Patchouli Brothers and Cyclist. 410 Rachel, 10 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.