Thursday, June 28



Busty and the Bass at Montreal Jazz Fest 2016. Photo by Cindy Lopez

Catch a performance by Suuns singer Ben Shemie (whose solo work focuses on experimental electronic sounds and contemporary classical composition) as part of SAT’s Dans nos villes 7/7 event series. 1201 St-Laurent, 6:30–8 p.m., free

KickDrum & Blue Skies Turn Black co-present the release of Isaac Vallentin’s new EP Amateur at la Vitrola, with openers Fog Lake and LUKA. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $8/$10

Starting tonight and running through July 7, the Jazz Festival dominates the Quartier des Spectacles with hundreds of shows happening in concert halls and in the streets. The fest’s 39th edition will attract tourists and locals with a typically eclectic program, including Jessie Reyez, Seal, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Kamasi Washington, Ani DiFranco, M. Ward, Pierre Kwenders, Lido Pimienta, Daniel Caesar and the War on Drugs (who are playing the big outdoor closing show). Our recommendations for tonight include Snarky Puppy (59 Ste-Catherine E, 8:30 p.m., $44–$63), Boogat (de Maisonneuve & Clark, 10 p.m., free), !!! aka Chk Chk Chk (Jeanne-Mance & de Maisonneuve, 9 and 11 p.m., free). See our round-up of jazz highlights here.

Accomplished Scottish DJ and LuckyMe label artist Eclair Fifi plays Datcha with support from resident impresario Thomas Von Party. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., $10/$15

