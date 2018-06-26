Tuesday, June 26



Charlotte Gainsbourg. Photo by Eric Guillemain

This is the final week to check out Sarajevo artist Lala Raščić, who’s been doing a performance residency at la Centrale Galerie Powerhouse. Her performance, which continues through June 30, incorporates video and installation work. 4296 St-Laurent, 12–5 p.m.

The 19th edition of the digital art festival Elektra begins today and runs through Aug. 5, incorporating both the International Digital Art Biennial and the International Marketplace for Digital Art. The action begins at SAT with Trajectories and End(O). 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $24.75/$64.75 with dinner

Trannavision returns with the rescheduled screening of Jurassic Park, co-presented with The Brunch Club. The panelists this week are Travis Cannon, Dorian Mitchell, and Iain MacNeil, and don’t forget to bring cash for the onsite cash-only bar. La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 7:30 p.m., price unlisted

CJLO celebrates the 200th episode of the radio program At The Movies with a special screening of Wes Anderson’s classic film Rushmore at Bar Le Ritz. 179 Jean Talon W, 8 p.m. (doors), $5

The one and only Charlotte Gainsbourg is playing a pair of pre-Jazz Fest shows at MTelus (tonight and tomorrow) following the release of her latest album Rest (see our review here). 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $62/$86

