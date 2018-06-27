Wednesday, June 27



MTL en arts 2017. Photo by T. Zen

Popeline Boutique hosts their summer pop up shop featuring select brands and designers at Mainline Gallery. It opens today and runs until July 1. 3905 St-Laurent, 2–6 p.m., free entry

Head to the Gay Village for this year’s edition of MTL en arts, a five-day, kilometre-long open-air art gallery and market featuring live art, performances, installations, demonstrations and more. This year 24 flower boxes will be installed on Amherst as part of the event. On Ste-Catherine from Berri to Papineau, and on , from 11 a.m.

KickDrum’s Backyard Sessions are on tonight, showcasing local bands Year of Glad, Alexia Avina and Eric Séguin (of Raveen). Café Blanc de Blanc (248 Villeneuve, out back), 7–9 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Local rock quintet Michigan plays La Vitrola with Esther Hazy and Made Men. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Kopfkino screens Jan de Bont’s Speed at le Ritz. Free popcorn! 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m. (doors), $5

