PREMIERE: The new video by Choses Sauvages



Choses Sauvages. Photo by Kelly Jacob

In April, Montreal band Choses Sauvages released their a single called “Ariane,” an R&B-inflected synth-pop tune that serves as the first taste of their forthcoming, self-titled album, coming out on Audiogram in the fall. (Having played les Francos last month, they don’t have any more Montreal shows booked this summer, though they’re DJing next week at l’Escogriffe.)

The five-piece band is following up their spring single this week with a fresh video, “La valse des trottoirs,” directed by Marc-Antoine Barbier. Watch it here: