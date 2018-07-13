Friday, July 13



Jambori Jambora

The fourth annual Laval beer fest begins today and runs through Sunday at Centre de la Nature de Laval, showcasing beers and ciders from 85 vendors, side by side with food trucks and local food products on sale, live music and a family zone. 901 Parc (Laval), 1–11 p.m. today, $7.27/$12.05 with an official glass, $14.65/$17.76 for a three-day pass

Canadian hip hop artist Tory Lanez brings his Memories Don’t Die Tour to MTelus, where he’ll be supported by locals Davo and Flipp Dinero. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $48–$53

Locals Jambori Jambora (fka Small Talk) — whose sounds encompasses everything from folk and jazz to hip hop and indie rock — play Brasserie Beaubien with openers Cheap Ohio and Dans Brume. 73 Beaubien E., 8:30 p.m., $10

Montreal coldwave artist Kara Keith (who you might know as a member of UN) launches a new solo EP called FF at la Sotterenea, with openers Soeur Acéphale and Dregqueen. 4848 St-Laurent, 10:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

Softcoresoft and Carmen join Frankie Teardrop at tonight’s “rave” edition of monthly LGBT party LIP at Datcha. Note that a rave look in encouraged. 98 Laurier E., 11 p.m., $5 before midnight/$10 after (no one turned away for lack of funds)

