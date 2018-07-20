Friday, July 20



Radiant Baby. Photo by Ariana Molly

Sample Yatai MTL’s variety of Japanese street food and drinks throughout the fifth Marché des Possibles weekend (today through Sunday). See the menu details along with music and workshop programming here. Outside 5635 St-Dominique, starting at 5 p.m. today, from 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, free

In other free block party news, Radiant Baby and Paupière DJ at Jardins Gamelins, from 5–7 p.m. and 9–11 p.m., respectively. Berri & de Maisonneuve, 5–7, 9–11 p.m., free

Live Analog DANCE Rhythms showcases the best artists performing live analog dance music. LADR v4 is its inaugural afterparty event, with sets by Montreal-based Pelada and Beat Escape, as well as DJs Jalil, Wasabibi, Lacedetail, and even more special guests. Grab your tickets online before they sell out. Bloc 66 (6610 Hutchison), 11 p.m., $15/$20

Montreal comics Jess Salomon and Eman El-Husseini moved to NYC just in time for the Trump presidency, providing the pair (who are also a married lesbian couple) with plenty of material as well as frustration. Catch their homecoming shows The El Salomons, happening tonight and tomorrow at MainLine Theatre as part of Just for Laughs’ Off JFL programming. 3997 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $21.96

