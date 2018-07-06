Friday, July 6



AIM Festival. Photo by Patricia Brochu

Fanboys and fangirls please report to Palais des Congrès for Montreal Comiccon, a cavalcade of geek culture celebrating comics, sci-fi, fantasy, horror and more. This year’s guests include David Duchovny, Jason Momoa, Val Kilmer, Danny Trejo, Doug Jones and Sonequa Martin-Green. 1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, exhibition hall 1–8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, $69 three-day pass, $25/$39/$31 single day tickets

Pack your camping gear and get ready to dance to techno, bass, trance, house and more at AIM (“art, innovation, music”), the three-day electronic dance music festival happening 50 minutes west of Montreal. Parc Carillon (Saint-André- d’Argenteuil, QC), non-stop Friday 3 p.m. till Sunday 9 p.m., shuttles available, $120 three-day pass, $40 single-day tickets Friday and Sunday, Saturday $76

The 8th annual RRR Band Off! kicks off tonight at Bar le Ritz. Come and see ten bands perform covers of your favourite female-fronted music acts over the course of two nights as they perform to raise money for the local Rock Camp For Girls* organization. 179 Jean Talon, 8 p.m., $20 for one night/$25 for both nights

Tonight at the Jazz Fest, Colombian Canadian “pop satanico” singer Lido Pimienta (who won the prestigious Polaris Music Prize last year) plays l’Astral (305 Ste-Catherine W., 10 p.m., $31), Montreal hip hop/R&B/Afrobeat artist Pierre Kwenders plays the Monde stage (de Maisonneuve & Clark, 10 p.m., free) and the 15th edition of reggae/cumbia dance party MTL Pachangon goes into Jazz Fest mode at their usual digs, Groove Nation (410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., free before 11 p.m., $7 after).

NDQ host the inaugural edition of United Colors of [ ], a dance party celebrating the diversity of the local arts and culture scene featuring the music stylings of DJs Wake Island and Hua Li. 32 Beaubien E, 10 p.m., free

