Monday, July 16



Colin Weeks. Photo by Maria Serna

Radiohead play the first of two shows at the Bell Centre tonight, and as anyone who saw their Osheaga set on the Moon Shaped Pool tour in 2016 can attest, they’re just as good live now as they were in the’90s. 1909 Avenue-des-Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $96.25 (only price level 2 available for tonight’s show)

Closing off a mini tour of southern Ontario, Montreal-based singer-songwriter Colin Weeks is back to launch his new EP tonight at Casa del Popolo. Special guests include fellow indie-soul artist Sara-Danielle and RoniCeaa. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $7

Montreal indie rock band Holy Data is a three-piece now, and are in the midst of releasing new material. See their latest video here and catch them headlining at Brasserie Beaubien tonight with Chicago’s Alouette and locals Robbie Lent and Larlo. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., price unlisted

Old-school krautrock band Faust (or as our columnist Johnson Cummins put it, “gods of psych-prog”) are playing le Ritz tonight, with support from Montreal’s No Negative. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $25/$30