Monday, July 2



Thundercat. Photo by Motormouth Media

Tonight at the Jazz Fest, the biggest draw — Toronto R&B artist Daniel Caesar — is sold out but you could check out jazz pianist Herbie Hancock with multi-genre (and noted hip hop) bassist Thundercat at Place des Arts’ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m.,$82.85–$105.85) or a free outdoor gig by local hip hop collective Nomadic Massive (TD stage, de Maisonneuve & Jeanne-Mance, 9 and 11 p.m., free).

SSENSE presents Cutting Room Floor, an exhibition showcasing the behind-the-scenes work of Louis Vuitton Creative Director Virgil Abloh by recreating his home studio. SSENSE Montreal (418 St-Sulpice), 2–8 p.m., free

Highly recommended on this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods, check out heavy-metal group YOB at la Sala Rossa with Bell Witch and Show Of Bedlam. 1635 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $20/$25

Local funk duo Boskorgi and Mr. Robin provide the tunes for a Monday night block party at cafe 180g. Live performances start at 7 p.m., but in the meantime you can browse through a wide selection of vinyl and grab some food. 5866 Lorimier, 3:30 p.m., free

