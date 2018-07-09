Monday, July 9



Winona Forever. Photo by Lauren Ray

Aspiring career artists ought to check out YES Montreal’s sixth of eight Jump Start Your Art workshops at their downtown offices. 666 Sherbrooke W., 1:30–3:30 p.m., $2

Curious about the legal, scientific and social repercussions of the upcoming legalization of marijuana in Canada? Science and Policy Exchange presents a free forum called What to Expect to You’re Expecting to Legalize Cannabis, featuring experts from several fields lecturing and debating and engaging in a Q&A with the audience. La Grande Bibliothèque (475 de Maisonneuve E.), 6–8 p.m., free

Loupe de loop is not your average music show. The second edition welcomes locals Sarah Pagé, Martín Rodríguez and Nick Schofield for a night of live, loop-themed sound experimentation using analogue and digital technology. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $7



Bedroom pop singer-songwriter Boy Pablo stops by Bar le Ritz on his North American tour with equally chill indie rockers Winona Forever. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $17/$20

