PHOTOS: Killer cosplay at Montreal Comiccon 2018

Pennywise at Montreal Comiccon 2018

The 10th anniversary edition of Montreal Comiccon comes to a close today, wrapping three days of excitement at Palais des Congrès. Fans gathered to shop and see celebrity guests in the exhibition hall (we spotted David Duchovny and Doug Jones signing autographs), as well as attend panels and other special events upstairs. And of course, cosplay was everywhere, and at times it was awesome. See our faves here: