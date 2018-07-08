July 8, 2018
Culture

PHOTOS: Killer cosplay at Montreal Comiccon 2018

By

Pennywise at Montreal Comiccon 2018

The 10th anniversary edition of Montreal Comiccon comes to a close today, wrapping three days of excitement at Palais des Congrès. Fans gathered to shop and see celebrity guests in the exhibition hall (we spotted David Duchovny and Doug Jones signing autographs), as well as attend panels and other special events upstairs. And of course, cosplay was everywhere, and at times it was awesome. See our faves here:

  • image img_20180707_165521-jpg
  • image img_20180707_165554-jpg
  • image img_20180707_165616-jpg
  • image img_20180707_165706-jpg
  • image img_20180707_165758-jpg
  • image img_20180707_165826-jpg
  • image img_20180707_165946-jpg
  • image img_20180707_170531-jpg
  • image img_20180707_170629-jpg
  • image img_20180707_170757-jpg
  • image img_20180707_170957-jpg
  • image img_20180707_171319_1-jpg
  • image img_20180707_171530-jpg
  • image img_20180707_171658-jpg
  • image img_20180707_171935-jpg
  • image img_20180707_172127-jpg
  • image img_20180707_172202-jpg
  • image img_20180707_172240-jpg
  • image img_20180707_172545-jpg
  • image img_20180707_172803-jpg
  • image img_20180707_173121-jpg
  • image img_20180707_173141-jpg
  • image img_20180707_173953-jpg
  • image img_20180707_174011-jpg
  • image img_20180707_174300-jpg
  • image img_20180707_174541_1-jpg
  • image img_20180707_174932-jpg
  • image img_20180707_175020-jpg
  • image img_20180707_175104-jpg

