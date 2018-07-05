July 5, 2018
Sometimes you just want to jump into the river

Le Grand Splash, feat. Mayor Valérie Plante (centre, in green). Photos by Cindy Lopez

About 140 people — including Montreal mayor Valerie Plante — took the plunge into the St. Lawrence on Tuesday morning.  Organized by Comité Citoyen Montréal Baignade, the Grand Splash event takes place at the Old Port’s Quai Jacques-Cartier and promotes the improvement and preservation of the St. Lawrence waterways and future public beach projects. The 14th annual early-morning swim also served as an opportunity to cool down during this week’s epic heatwave.

