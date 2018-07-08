PHOTOS: The best of the Jazz Fest

Jessie Reyez. Photos by Cindy Lopez

The Jazz Fest wrapped on Saturday night in typical grandiose style, with a free show by Philadelphia indie rockers the War on Drugs that brought out the masses to enjoy a set under the stars. It’s been a memorable Jazz Fest — controversial, steaming hot and often stellar on the musical front — and as usual our photographer Cindy Lopez has been on the scene capturing some of the sights that accompanied the best sounds at the festival.

