July 8, 2018
Music

PHOTOS: The best of the Jazz Fest

By

Jessie Reyez. Photos by Cindy Lopez

The Jazz Fest wrapped on Saturday night in typical grandiose style, with a free show by Philadelphia indie rockers the War on Drugs that brought out the masses to enjoy a set under the stars. It’s been a memorable Jazz Fest — controversial, steaming hot and often stellar on the musical front — and as usual our photographer Cindy Lopez has been on the scene capturing some of the sights that accompanied the best sounds at the festival.

See part one of her gallery here and check out the rest here:

  • image 1preservationhalljazzband-jpg
  • image 4jessiereyez-jpg
  • image 5chetdoxas-jpg
  • image 7lowdownbrassband-jpg
  • image 8anidifranco-jpg
  • image 10huali-jpg
  • image 11bombino-jpg
  • image 13theocrocker-jpg
  • image 16bustyandthebass-jpg
  • image 17toomanyzooz-jpg
  • image 20dacruz-jpg
  • image 22jain-jpg
  • image 21melaniedebiasio-jpg
  • image 24lidopimienta-jpg
  • image 26pierrekwenders-jpg
  • image 29urbansciencebrassband-jpg
  • image 30thejerrycans-jpg
  • image 31mward-jpg
  • image 32thewarondrugscrowd-jpg
  • image 35thewarondrugs-jpg
  • image 36fredyv-jpg

