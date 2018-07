Mattress pile-up. Photo by Cindy Lopez

July 1, 2018 will go down as one of the hottest moving days in Montreal’s history and, as always, citizens on the move left the detritus of their lives all over our city streets.

As they do every year, our photographers Cindy Lopez and Lisa Sproull roamed their neighbourhoods and beyond to capture some of the more egregious cases of supersized littering: