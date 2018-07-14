Saturday, July 14



SESSION VICTIM

Mint Condition Fripe has collaborated with fellow local vintage stores to hold a summer pop-up shop. Stop by and browse through a huge stock of 60s, 70s and 80s vintage clothing at Espace POP today and Saturday. 5587 Parc, 9 a.m.–7p.m., free

Three weeks ahead of the big event at Parc Jean-Drapeau, the Osheaga Block Party comes to Mile End, with tunes from Soulection, the Moonshine crew, Rymz, Shash’U, Donzelle and NoKliché. De Gaspé & Bernard, 2 p.m., free, all ages, rain or shine

Speaking of block parties, Verdun’s monthly summertime concert series OK LÀ is on tonight at Stationnement Ethel, with live music by Kara-Lis Coverdale, Bruce McClure, Byron Westbrook, Ana Tapia Rousiouk and Human Playground. 4000 Ethel, 6–10 p.m., free

Tech Noir fuses the dark aesthetics of genre film with the sounds of 80’s pop, post-punk and techno for one genre-bending evening. The event will be hosted by COFFIN JOE, and music will be provided by DJs Das mörtal, FRIGID and MR. BLACK. There isn’t a strict dress code in place, but the event page hints at a potential prize for guests showing up in their “best Raider, your best Replicant, your most unhinged 80’s fashion.” 171 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., $6/$8

The July edition of Glitterbomb, Bar Le Ritz’s resident queer dance party, features special drag guests Zinc and Sugar Nana, and of course, the music stylings of regulars DJ Jeffany and AWWFUL. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10/PWYC

German DJ duo SESSION VICTIM headline this edition of the immersive music performance series Call of the Wild, presented Music Is My Sanctuary and Mutek. Catch their live and all-vinyl DJ set, as well as performances by Harrison and Lexis at Bain Mathieu. 2915 Ontario E., 9:30 p.m., $30/$35

