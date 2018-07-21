Saturday, July 21



Yaya from Obsolète collective. Photo by Sylvain Granier

Flohmarkt Pop-Ups hosts a massive Vintage Clothing Sale with over 15 vendors providing a selection of affordable, curated vintage attire from the 50’s – 00’s. In case you can’t stop by today, the sale runs until Sunday. 4123 St-Denis, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free

African Fashion Week Montreal isn’t just a runway show, it’s an interdisciplinary celebration of African fashion, culture, and arts in the local and international communities. The 2018 edition takes place at le Livart, and you can buy your tickets online here. 3980 St-Denis, 6 p.m., $40 regular admission/$65 VIP pass

VIVA DISCO : Summer Fever is happening at Le Belmont with special guest Mirage performing disco-inspired drag. Dance to your favourite disco classics and more, courtesy of Glitterbomb’s DJ Jeffany and Franz. 4483 Boulevard St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $6 before 11/$8

The Nuits d’Afrique music fest and U of M radio station CISM (89.3FM) present the Nuits d’Afrique Sound System with selectors Poirier, Mr. Touré (aka Sagewondah) and Obsolète collective’s Yaya playing Afrohouse to the dancing masses at le Ministère. 4521 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $12

