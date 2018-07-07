Saturday, July 7



Domesicle at the Satosphere. Photo by Vivien Gaumand

The Festival of India is a two-day celebration of culture in Montreal, starting with a parade on St-Laurent and ending with live music performances in Jeanne-Mance Park. Check out traditional dance and yoga workshops, a vegetarian feast, music, arts and cultural exhibitions, and more. The full festival schedule and parade map is available here. Mont-Royal & Parc, 12 p.m., free

On this final night of the Jazz Fest, Portland indie folk artist M. Ward plays the Rio-Tinto stage (Jeanne-Mance & Ste-Catherine, 8 p.m., free) and Philly indie rock band the War on Drugs play the official closing set on the TD Stage (de Maisonneuve & Balmoral, 9:30 p.m., free).

Fireworks light up the sky over Montreal every Saturday night as part of the International des Feux Loto-Québec competition, beginning tonight and wrapping up on Aug. 8. Buying tickets for la Ronde will get you up close (for those who don’t mind the ash and explosive noise and $56+ price tag), but there are loads of great (free) vantage points across the south-central part of the city. 10 p.m., rain or shine

SAT launches its annual run of weekly Domesicle parties in the Satosphere, which will include a Moonshine night, a Bar à Vinyle showcase, one of Frankie Teardrop’s LIP parties and an Osheaga after party, through Aug. 18. See the complete program here.1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., ticket prices vary (from $10)

Montreal Carnival Weekend kicks off tonight with the Island Vibes Caribbean dance party. Pick up your passes and see what else is in store for the three-day-long festival here. Pub 100 Genies (530 Peel), 10:30 p.m., $15 for one day/$35 for a weekend pass

