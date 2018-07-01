Sunday, July 1



Urban Science Brass Band. Photo by JF Leblanc.

Music Is My Sanctuary spices up the soundtrack at Au Pied du Courant for Canada Day. The outdoor-hang spot will also feature a vinyl market, Caribbean food by Evaton, sandwiches by le Fabuleux and the usual beer, wine and cocktails at the bar. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 3–11 p.m., free

Tonight at the Jazz Fest, Montreal’s Urban Science Brass Band plays fanfare renditions of hip hop classics, and as opposed to their Thursday night Cypher events, this is free and happening during prime time. (Note that they’re playing sets at the same time and location every night for the remainder of the Jazz Fest, through July 7.) De Maisonneuve & St-Urbain, 5 p.m. free

Montreal’s official Canada Day celebrations kick off in Old Port this afternoon, and features a jam-packed family-friendly program of live music, theatrical performance, VR games, and of course, fireworks. Quai Jacques-Cartier (Old Port), 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m., free

This Canada Day edition of Piknic Electronik MTL is co-presented with VICE Canada, with performances by Keinemusik and Project Pablo. Buy your tickets online and check out the full summer lineup here. Plaine des Jeux (Parc Jean-Drapeau), 2–9:30 p.m., $14.50/$19

