Sunday, July 22



Felix da Housecat. Photo by Verboten New York

The Slut Island music fest shifts from its regular digs (Bar le Ritz) to the Loyola Chapel in deepest NDG, presenting live sets by Anishinaabe electronic/classical musician Melody McKiver from Sioux Lookout, ON, Portland-based Canadian Cree electronic experimentalist Chloe Alexandra, Montreal’s R&B-inspired “melodramatic melody” maker Chivengi and local experimental artist Bá Ra, whose sound is made up of voice, synthesizers and glass. There will also be a reading by Lindsay Nixon (Metonymy Press). See more details about all the artists here. 7141 Sherbrooke W., 2–6 p.m., $10

Head to the Redpath Museum for another free screening opportunity, Les Plages d’Agnès, a documentary about French filmmaker Agnes Varda, screens as part of the museum’s Sunday Doc film series. 859 Sherbrooke O., 2:30 p.m., free

The Festival Filministes host an afternoon of film screenings, workshops, and discussion about feminist issues in celebration of women working in the film industry. It all goes down today for free at Pied-du-Courant. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 3–11 p.m., free

The Film noir au Canal screening series goes French tonight with Les Bas-fonds, a 1936 film by Jean Renoir starring Jean Gabin, Suzy Prim and Louis Jouvet. The film will be preceded by a live accordionist playing French classics and an introduction by film historian and critic Robert Daudelin. (Note that the event will be postponed if it’s raining — keep an eye on the event page for updates.) St. Patrick Square (St-Patrick & Wellington), 7:30–10:30 p.m. (screening at 9 p.m.), free

Chicago DJ Felix da Housecat has been making Montreal a habit lately, and tonight he is back at Datcha to rock the dancefloor like tomorrow isn’t Monday. 98 Laurier W., 10 p.m., $16.90 all in

