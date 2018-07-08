Sunday, July 8



La Station F-MR

Canal-side outdoor venue La Station F-MR hosts an outdoor Vinyl Market and Exhibition in collaboration with Kizi Garden Records. Stop by and browse the collection, trade, and shop for your favourite analog tunes, and stick around for music drinks and dancing in the evening. (La Station F-MR) Allée des Barges, 2-10 p.m., free

The Fantasia film festival (which starts on July 12) celebrates its 15-year collaboration with montagist DJ XL5 with a 1960s beach-party-themed screening at outdoor party spot Village Au Pied-du-Courant. Expect a collection of danceable retro videos and film clips, plus a garage sale, and on the food front they’ll be selling Sichuan street food and popcorn, plus drinks from the on-site bars — note that the vendors are cash-only. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 5-8 p.m., free entry

Pop singer-songwriter Halsey brings her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour to MTELUS with operners Sasha Sloan and RYAN Playground. Skip the box office line and pick up your tickets here. 59 Ste-Catherine E, 6:30 p.m., $52.50/$57.50

Local psych-pop group Casomado celebrates their new single release with NOVEMBER and a DJ set by Janette King tonight at l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $7/$10

