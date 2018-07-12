Thursday, July 12



Ragers. Photo by Paul Labonté

Kali and Dub play les midis-musique sur la pointe at Montreal’s archaeology museum, Pointe-à-Callière, happening weekly through Aug. 30 in collaboration with POP Montreal. 350 Place Royale, 12–1 p.m., free

La Grande Sexposition, is back for its third edition, opening today and taking over Espace Scuderi in the Village until Sunday. The multidisciplinary art exhibition showcases the best of the local erotic art scene, including live body painting performances in the evening. 1489 Ste-Catherine E., 6 p.m., $10

The 32nd annual Nuits d’Afrique music fest opens officially with headliner Femi Kuti and his Positive Force band. The Nigerian singer and saxophonist (son of the great Fela Kuti) recently released his 10th album One People One World. MTelus (59 Ste-Catherine E.), 8:30 p.m., $45

Montreal hip hop trio Ragers (who were on the cover of Cult MTL last year) launch their new record Raw Footage at Ausgang Plaza with support from Mike Shabb, David Lee, TMF and Nana Zen. 6524 St-Hubert, 8 p.m., $8/$15

Fog Lake, the recording project of lo-fi singer songwriter Aaron Powell, is celebrating the release of his newest LP at Bar le Ritz tonight. With musical guests Inland Island and Dresser. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $10

