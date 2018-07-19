Thursday, July 19



FM2MAG celebrates the launch of their fifth issue with a party at Ausgang Plaza. The night begins with a photography exhibition showcasing the work of featured artists, and turns into its own after party with a lineup of local DJs performing all night. 6524 St-Hubert, 7 p.m., $15

The CCA and RIDM present the 2017 Portuguese documentary film No Intenso Agora (In the Intense Now) — a montage of footage of cultural revolutions across the world in the late ’60s — with English subtitles. 1920 Baile, 9 p.m., free

The Off-JFL/Zoofest edition of Ladyfest is happening at Montreal Improv, featuring comics Emma Wilkie, Nancy Webb and Tranna Wintour, among others. 3697 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $25.25

The Slut Island Music Festival begins today, showcasing “artists living on the margins, working consistently towards anti-oppressive and safer spaces” over two weekends. Tonight’s kickoff at Bar le Ritz PDB (where all but two of the festival’s shows are happening) features Calgary’s Cartel Madras, Toronto’s New Chance and locals Jupiter Brown, Seen and Sylvia Wrath. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10

NYC underground experimental artist Pharmakon (aka Margaret Chardiet) headlines a show at la Vitrola with Wetware, Latex Honey Glove and Condoshifter. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

