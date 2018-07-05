Thursday, July 5



Atmosph’Air sur la Plaza 2017. Photo by Martine L Image / Bruno guérin

Atmosph’Air sur la Plaza is the first sidewalk sale to take over Plaza St-Hubert this summer. Browse through hundreds of stores curbside, and stick around for live music in the evening. Le Couleur and Qualité Motel play Friday night, and to see what else is in store for the weekend, check out the full schedule here. Between Bellechasse and Jean-Talon, music at Bar Idole (6388 St-Hubert), 8:30 p.m., free

Multidisciplinary artist Swarm takes over the storefront of Mile End boutique Citizen Vintage for the month of July. To mark the occasion, the store is holding a vernissage with music, drinks and art for sale. 5330 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m., free

Montreal based singer-songwriter Mokina plays Bar le Ritz tonight with bilingual R&B artist Maryze and Mouth Breather. 179 Jean Talon, 8 p.m., $12/$15

As part of the free experimental-show series Garage Club, curated by Peggy Hogan (aka Hua Li), Toronto dark pop collective Baby Cages plays the CCA’s garage space with opener Dorothea Paas. 1920 Baile, 8 p.m., free

Tonight at the Jazz Fest, check out this double bill: British experimental jazz/world-music artist Bonobo shares a stage with Montreal electro-pop duo Milk & Bone at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $51.30–$79.05); alternately, NYC “brass house” band (and onetime buskers) Too Many Zooz play a pair of sets on the TD Stage in the Place des Festivals (de Maisonneuve & Balmoral, 9 and 11 p.m., free).

