Tuesday, July 10

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra is performing in Jarry Park tonight, playing pieces by Mendelssohn, Tchaïkovsky, Wagner and other composers — see the complete playlist here. The concert will be preceded by a meet ’n’ greet with the musicians, a display of the instruments, access to a virtual reality station and more. Jarry & St-Laurent, activities at 5 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m., free, BYO chairs

Our columnist Johnson Cummins said it best when he described the scene at this gig in this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods: “Do you like cheap green-rimmed sunglasses, denim baseball caps that say ‘Miami Beach,’ MC Hammer pants, thin pube staches? Well you are to meet all of your other fashionistas who will be grouped in front of Brasserie Beaubien swigging PBR while Video Age, Why Try and Dendrons play inside.” 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $8/$10

Reminiscent of a drive-in theatre or the coolest picnic you’ve ever been to, the 27th edition of Vidéos de femmes dans le parc returns with an open-air screening in Parc La Fontaine. Bring a blanket and some movie snacks and enjoy a program featuring independent short films from local female filmmakers. La Fontaine and Napoléon, 9 p.m., free

South London post-punks Shame are stopping by Montreal on their North American tour, headlining at le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $14/$18

