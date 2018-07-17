Tuesday, July 17



Cinéma Urbain. Photo by Sebastien Roy

The countdown to Osheaga continues with the vernissage for the eighth edition of Musique sur papier goes down at Station 16. Presented by Osheaga Arts, the exhibition (which runs through July 31) showcases the concert-poster art of illustrators and designers including Pat Hamou, Dan Stiles and the Delicious Design League — see the full list of artists here. 3523 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m., free

Stop by Place de la Paix this evening to catch a free screening of David Lynch’s Dune, part of Cinéma Urbain’s summer outdoor screening series. You can see the full summer program here. Place de la Paix (St-Laurent and René-Lévesque E), 9 p.m., free

After having to reschedule the initial presentation, Cinema 1999 finally screens the classic horror film Scream (1996) tonight in authentic 35mm format at Bar le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10

Catch the Canadian premiere of the critically acclaimed Indonesian horror film Satan’s Slaves at the Fantasia film fest (which is ongoing through Aug. 2). See a review of the film by Cult MTL Screen Editor Alex Rose here. Hall Theatre (1455 de Maisonneuve W.), 9:45 p.m., $11

Moroccan roots and versatile musical chops make for a very special dance party at Club Balattou tonight as Festival Nuits d’Afrique presents Wu-Sen Family for the third consecutive night, playing raï, electro and hip hop. 4372 St-Laurent, 11 p.m., $10

